Bessemer Securities LLC Makes New Investment in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Bessemer Securities LLC bought a new position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,845 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 192 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. 86.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ADSK shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $342.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $291.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective (up from $315.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.86.

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $283.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $284.09. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $215.83 and a fifty-two week high of $321.13. The stock has a market cap of $62.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.58, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Autodesk had a return on equity of 104.82% and a net margin of 33.31%. The company had revenue of $989.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Autodesk news, CRO Steven M. Blum sold 9,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.92, for a total value of $2,537,084.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 19,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.12, for a total value of $5,204,220.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,077 shares of company stock worth $14,126,532 in the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

