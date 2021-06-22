BEST (NYSE:BEST) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

BEST (NYSE:BEST) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.24 billion-5.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.43 billion.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BEST from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.
Shares of NYSE BEST traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.34. 66,939 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,537,846. BEST has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $4.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $519.52 million, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.35.
BEST Company Profile
BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform BEST Cloud enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.
