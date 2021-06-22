BIDR (BIDR) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $29.81 Million

BIDR (CURRENCY:BIDR) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. During the last week, BIDR has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BIDR coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. BIDR has a market cap of $15.48 million and $29.81 million worth of BIDR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003095 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00044752 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.96 or 0.00105018 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.94 or 0.00151319 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000169 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32,246.81 or 0.99707910 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003039 BTC.

BIDR Coin Profile

BIDR was first traded on June 30th, 2019. BIDR’s total supply is 315,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 225,715,436,474 coins. BIDR’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here . BIDR’s official website is www.tokocrypto.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance IDR (BIDR) is a BEP2 stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR), jointly supported by Binance and Tokocrypto. “

BIDR Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIDR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BIDR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BIDR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

