BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) CMO Lisa Eggerton Sells 2,000 Shares

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 2,000 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total value of $123,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 71,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,394,562.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Lisa Eggerton also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BigCommerce alerts:

On Monday, June 14th, Lisa Eggerton sold 16,000 shares of BigCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total value of $1,025,600.00.

On Friday, May 28th, Lisa Eggerton sold 16,122 shares of BigCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total value of $896,544.42.

On Monday, April 19th, Lisa Eggerton sold 2,000 shares of BigCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.43, for a total value of $116,860.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIGC traded down $0.94 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.93. 1,050,769 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,940,709. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.17 and a 1-year high of $162.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.07.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 52.31% and a negative net margin of 25.37%. The company had revenue of $46.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.18 million. The firm’s revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BIGC. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in BigCommerce by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in BigCommerce during the fourth quarter worth $1,815,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in BigCommerce by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 747,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,962,000 after buying an additional 137,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BP PLC bought a new stake in BigCommerce during the fourth quarter worth $638,000. 64.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BIGC. Morgan Stanley upgraded BigCommerce from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist reduced their price target on BigCommerce from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on BigCommerce from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on BigCommerce from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on BigCommerce in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BigCommerce has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.53.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

Read More: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.