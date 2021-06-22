Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Upgraded by Piper Sandler to Overweight

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $450.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $384.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q2 2021 earnings at $4.71 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $4.68 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $4.09 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $18.83 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $4.97 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $5.51 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $5.55 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.58 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $21.60 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $28.60 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $33.15 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $36.65 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Biogen from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Biogen from $246.00 to $436.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Biogen from $259.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Cowen upgraded Biogen from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $225.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Biogen from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $216.00 to $382.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Biogen presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $387.93.

Get Biogen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $380.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $299.68. The stock has a market cap of $57.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.12. Biogen has a 1 year low of $223.25 and a 1 year high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. Biogen had a return on equity of 42.04% and a net margin of 23.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Biogen will post 18.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total value of $98,701.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,028,858. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $3,375,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,284,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY grew its holdings in Biogen by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management increased its position in shares of Biogen by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 1,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.