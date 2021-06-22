Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$3.28 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) to post ($3.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($3.82) to ($2.63). Biohaven Pharmaceutical reported earnings per share of ($2.55) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will report full year earnings of ($13.47) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($16.13) to ($11.00). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($9.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($15.34) to ($6.10). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Biohaven Pharmaceutical.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($4.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.92) by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $43.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.46 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3710.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.39) EPS.

BHVN has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group started coverage on Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.50.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHVN. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth $365,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 114,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,831,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,524,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,125,000 after purchasing an additional 76,411 shares during the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BHVN traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.20. The stock had a trading volume of 951,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,559. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.71. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $57.66 and a one year high of $106.57. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 1.01.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as id developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine and other non-migraine indications; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

