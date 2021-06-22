BlackBerry (BB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, June 24th. Analysts expect BlackBerry to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $215.00 million for the quarter. BlackBerry had a positive return on equity of 2.75% and a negative net margin of 123.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect BlackBerry to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:BB opened at $12.80 on Tuesday. BlackBerry has a 1-year low of $4.37 and a 1-year high of $28.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.36.

In related news, insider Marjorie Dickman sold 16,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total transaction of $142,333.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BB shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on BlackBerry from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.25.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

