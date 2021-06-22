BlackRock Inc. Buys 795,185 Shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) by 26.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,751,825 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 795,185 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.06% of Scorpio Tankers worth $69,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,339 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 7.2% during the first quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 14,875 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 32,479 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 26,493 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,213,000. Institutional investors own 41.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Scorpio Tankers stock opened at $21.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.13 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $23.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.28.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The shipping company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.03. Scorpio Tankers had a positive return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. The business had revenue of $134.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Scorpio Tankers’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.80%.

STNG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Scorpio Tankers in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Scorpio Tankers currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.57.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 30, 2021, it owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered 131 product tankers, which included 42 LR2, 12 LR1, 63 MR, and 14 Handymax tankers with a weighted average age of approximately 5.2 years.

