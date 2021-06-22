BlackRock Inc. Has $64.19 Million Stock Holdings in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,341,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,038 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.09% of Camden National worth $64,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Camden National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Camden National in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camden National during the first quarter worth $44,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Camden National in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Camden National in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAC opened at $47.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $709.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.00. Camden National Co. has a twelve month low of $28.32 and a twelve month high of $49.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.36.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $47.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.83 million. Camden National had a net margin of 31.81% and a return on equity of 12.63%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Camden National Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is a positive change from Camden National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. Camden National’s payout ratio is 36.46%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CAC shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Camden National from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Camden National in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

About Camden National

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

