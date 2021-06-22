BlackRock Inc. Has $65.74 Million Stake in Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) by 19.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,397,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 718,802 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.28% of Anavex Life Sciences worth $65,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AVXL. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $10,299,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 201,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 194,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 30,263 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 134,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 8,266 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $341,000. 27.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Anavex Life Sciences alerts:

AVXL has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Monday, June 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Dawson James increased their target price on Anavex Life Sciences from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.38.

NASDAQ AVXL opened at $25.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.36. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a 12-month low of $3.65 and a 12-month high of $28.70. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.93 and a beta of 0.57.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Elliot Favus sold 145,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total value of $1,696,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase III clinical trial to treat pediatric patients with Rett syndrome; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

Read More: What does a hold rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL).

Receive News & Ratings for Anavex Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anavex Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.