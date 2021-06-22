BlackRock Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NASDAQ:IFFT)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NASDAQ:IFFT) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,359,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,051 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $66,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,813,000. Equitec Specialists LLC purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,334,000. Cutler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 152,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,481,000 after purchasing an additional 5,760 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter worth $2,843,000.

NASDAQ:IFFT opened at $50.47 on Tuesday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.59 and a 52-week high of $51.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.94%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

