BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its stake in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) by 66.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BNY. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $282,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter valued at $216,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 204,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 4,669 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 9.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 3,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Shares of BNY opened at $15.04 on Tuesday. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $13.25 and a one year high of $16.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.73.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.056 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Profile

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.