Blair William & Co. IL Boosts Stock Position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 69.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,697 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,810 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.08% of Lyft worth $8,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lyft during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lyft by 75.7% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 543 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Lyft during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lyft in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lyft by 307.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Lyft news, CEO Logan Green sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total value of $2,094,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David Lawee sold 3,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $209,235.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 469,605 shares of company stock valued at $30,144,199. Corporate insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $59.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 2.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.41. Lyft, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.34 and a 1 year high of $68.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.70 million. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 80.71% and a negative net margin of 88.32%. Lyft’s quarterly revenue was down 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.31) EPS. Analysts expect that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on LYFT. Citigroup boosted their price target on Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Lyft from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Lyft in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Lyft from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Lyft in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.06.

Lyft Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

