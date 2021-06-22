Blair William & Co. IL Decreases Position in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its stake in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,617 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,520 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.19% of Rapid7 worth $7,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Rapid7 by 1,716.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,315,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,580,000 after buying an additional 1,242,818 shares in the last quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP increased its position in shares of Rapid7 by 932.2% during the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 993,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 896,800 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the fourth quarter worth about $54,503,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Rapid7 by 615.3% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 507,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,790,000 after purchasing an additional 436,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new stake in Rapid7 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,426,000. 97.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPD opened at $95.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.67 and a beta of 1.30. Rapid7, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.08 and a fifty-two week high of $95.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $117.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.36 million. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 177.30% and a negative net margin of 24.34%. Rapid7’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 4,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $386,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 359,389 shares in the company, valued at $30,548,065. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.75, for a total value of $38,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,766,091.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,694 shares of company stock worth $7,936,296 over the last ninety days. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RPD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $102.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.10.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

