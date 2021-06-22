Blair William & Co. IL Increases Stock Holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) by 223.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 854,231 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 589,724 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 1.40% of Accelerate Diagnostics worth $7,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXDX. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 185.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,656 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc boosted its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 417.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 7,523 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 6,070 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Accelerate Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,486 shares during the period. 40.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AXDX shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

In other news, insider Ron Price sold 6,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $42,466.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,372.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jack Phillips sold 25,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $169,432.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,787.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 39,649 shares of company stock valued at $268,027 in the last three months. 45.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AXDX opened at $8.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $488.35 million, a PE ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 1.94. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.59 and a twelve month high of $19.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.73.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

