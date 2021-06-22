Blair William & Co. IL Sells 1,265 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 2.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,265 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $7,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 47.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,492,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,007,000 after purchasing an additional 479,691 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,799,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 737.3% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 182,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,058,000 after acquiring an additional 160,605 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,805,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 444,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,206,000 after acquiring an additional 57,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 5,000 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.98, for a total value of $774,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 335,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,024,616.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

KNSL opened at $158.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $165.18. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.85 and a fifty-two week high of $252.70.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $138.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.30 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 22.29% and a return on equity of 14.97%. On average, analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is presently 13.92%.

KNSL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $245.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kinsale Capital Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Compass Point raised Kinsale Capital Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $174.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $207.33.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

