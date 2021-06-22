Blair William & Co. IL Sells 188,080 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 69.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 83,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188,080 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $8,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.2% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 22,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Management Co. grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 4,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 8,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $103.78 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.51. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $76.29 and a twelve month high of $108.71.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.