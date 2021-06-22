Blockpass Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $437.00 (PASS)

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded up 8.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. One Blockpass coin can now be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Blockpass has a total market cap of $521,592.13 and $437.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Blockpass has traded down 32.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003085 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00053179 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003579 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00019775 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003089 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $205.09 or 0.00632000 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.10 or 0.00077334 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,359.06 or 0.07269635 BTC.

Blockpass Coin Profile

Blockpass is a coin. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 coins. Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Blockpass’ official message board is medium.com/@blockpass . Blockpass’ official website is blockpass.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockpass is an identity network for regulated industries and the IoE (Internet of Everything) using blockchain technology. The Blockpass system supports human verification (KYC), objects (KYO) and devices (KYD) on the network, enabling the improvement and development of new applications relying on a trustful link between various entities. Through the Blockpass platform, users have at their disposal fingerprint scanner, identity establishment, identity backup and identity recovery. The Blockpass issued the PASS token. PASS tokens are Ethereum-based ERC 20 tokens and can be used to obtain a discount on Blockpass verification services. “

