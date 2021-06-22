Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.500-1.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $855 million-876 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $855.24 million.Blucora also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to $1.120-1.210 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BCOR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Blucora in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Blucora from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blucora from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

NASDAQ BCOR traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $17.41. 16,107 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,529. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.22. Blucora has a twelve month low of $8.37 and a twelve month high of $18.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $842.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1,733.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.64.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. Blucora had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 0.05%. The business had revenue of $278.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Blucora will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

