BMO Capital Markets Raises North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Price Target to C$24.00

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) had its target price raised by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 17.88% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on North American Construction Group to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$23.50 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$24.25.

Shares of North American Construction Group stock traded up C$0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$20.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,321. North American Construction Group has a 12-month low of C$7.55 and a 12-month high of C$20.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.18. The firm has a market cap of C$572.10 million and a P/E ratio of 13.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$16.11.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.50 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$168.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$173.99 million. As a group, analysts predict that North American Construction Group will post 2.1400001 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$13.97 per share, with a total value of C$69,850.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$69,850. Also, Director Martin Robert Ferron sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.00, for a total value of C$360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,084,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$37,517,004. Insiders have bought 22,000 shares of company stock worth $305,635 over the last ninety days.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

