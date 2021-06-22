BMTC Group Inc. (TSE:GBT) to Issue Dividend of $0.16

BMTC Group Inc. (TSE:GBT) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 24th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Friday, July 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This is an increase from BMTC Group’s previous dividend of $0.15.

GBT opened at C$15.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.83. BMTC Group has a fifty-two week low of C$7.26 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.87. The stock has a market cap of C$512.14 million and a PE ratio of 6.61.

Get BMTC Group alerts:

BMTC Group (TSE:GBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 10th. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$177.21 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BMTC Group will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

BMTC Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Ameublements Tanguay Inc, manages and operates a retail network of furniture, household appliances, and electronic products in Canada. The company operates through two divisions, Brault & Martineau and EconoMax. It operates retail outlets in 32 locations in Quebec province.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for BMTC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMTC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.