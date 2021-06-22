BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Boosts Stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) by 21.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,240 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGRX. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $408,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,448 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 35,122 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 6,590 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 197,403 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,240,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGRX opened at $43.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $571.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.15 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.07. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.48 and a fifty-two week high of $53.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $41.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.67 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

