BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 2,470 Shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) by 115.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in 1st Constitution Bancorp were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FCCY. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 294.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in 1st Constitution Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $303,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 24,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. 40.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FCCY opened at $20.11 on Tuesday. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $22.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.45 million, a PE ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.84.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $19.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.30 million. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 22.79%. On average, research analysts forecast that 1st Constitution Bancorp will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. This is a boost from 1st Constitution Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. 1st Constitution Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 22.60%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the central, coastal, and northeastern areas of New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and NOW accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits.

