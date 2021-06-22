BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Grows Position in Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) by 130.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Northeast Bank were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NBN. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Northeast Bank by 304.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Northeast Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Northeast Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Northeast Bank by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northeast Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $415,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBN opened at $29.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $246.70 million, a PE ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.83. Northeast Bank has a twelve month low of $14.32 and a twelve month high of $30.92.

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by ($2.03). The business had revenue of $58.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.03 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. Northeast Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.58%.

Northeast Bank Company Profile

Northeast Bank provides personal and business banking services in Maine, the United States. The company's deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising mobile home and overdraft, and deposit-secured loans; and small business administration loans.

