BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $90,000 Holdings in Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) by 65.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,524 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 4,977 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Earthstone Energy were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ESTE. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Earthstone Energy by 108.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,268,132 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,088,000 after buying an additional 1,179,593 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 121.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 450,993 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 247,181 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,443,118 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,692,000 after acquiring an additional 114,130 shares in the last quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in Earthstone Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Earthstone Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Earthstone Energy from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on shares of Earthstone Energy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.43.

ESTE stock opened at $11.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $902.38 million, a P/E ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 2.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Earthstone Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.41 and a 52-week high of $11.88.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. Earthstone Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 20.63%. The business had revenue of $75.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Earthstone Energy news, EVP Tony Oviedo sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total transaction of $203,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,435,599.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 52.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

