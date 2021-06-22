BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 1,074 Shares of Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its position in Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) by 23.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,074 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Veritone were worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banta Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Veritone by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Banta Asset Management LP now owns 2,401,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,591,000 after buying an additional 81,549 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veritone by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,647,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,860,000 after acquiring an additional 87,332 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Veritone by 28.2% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,130,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,105,000 after acquiring an additional 248,516 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Veritone during the first quarter worth about $10,509,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Veritone by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 372,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,598,000 after purchasing an additional 34,600 shares during the period. 47.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VERI opened at $20.53 on Tuesday. Veritone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.63 and a 12-month high of $50.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.39. The stock has a market cap of $671.00 million, a PE ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 3.22.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Veritone from $15.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Veritone from $21.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on Veritone from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.43.

About Veritone

Veritone, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models, such as cognitive queries, predictions, correlations, and analyses in real-time using AI models in various categories comprising transcription, face recognition, and object recognition to reveal valuable insights from vast amounts of structured and unstructured data.

