Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) Price Target Raised to C$4.50 at BMO Capital Markets

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$3.00 to C$4.50 in a report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a na rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Bonterra Energy from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. CIBC reaffirmed a na rating on shares of Bonterra Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Acumen Capital increased their price target on Bonterra Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Bonterra Energy from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on Bonterra Energy to C$3.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$4.19.

TSE:BNE opened at C$5.40 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.31. Bonterra Energy has a 52-week low of C$1.02 and a 52-week high of C$5.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.94, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of C$181.08 million and a P/E ratio of -7.55.

In other news, Director George Frederick Fink acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$4.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,271,937 shares in the company, valued at C$19,010,119.65. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $107,624.

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

