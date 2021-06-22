Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Has $1.80 Million Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 31.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at $1,045,205,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 624.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 905,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,754,000 after buying an additional 780,239 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,809,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $697,984,000 after buying an additional 489,453 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,223,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,233,000 after buying an additional 349,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 338.0% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 399,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,943,000 after buying an additional 307,960 shares in the last quarter. 78.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

In related news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 14,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total transaction of $2,086,928.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,294,838.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 7,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total transaction of $1,134,757.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,701,697.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,313 shares of company stock valued at $4,159,670. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ETN shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Eaton has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.59.

ETN opened at $143.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.36. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $82.44 and a twelve month high of $149.38.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.70%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

Read More: SEC Filing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.