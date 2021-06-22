Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Has $8.51 Million Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,920 shares during the quarter. Phillips 66 comprises 1.9% of Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $8,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1,357.1% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at about $1,202,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 99.4% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 9.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

NYSE PSX opened at $87.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $43.27 and a 1-year high of $94.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.57 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is -404.49%.

PSX has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $91.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.44.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.