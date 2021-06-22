Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $2,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 1,111.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the first quarter worth about $28,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Rami Qasem sold 11,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $232,534.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,167.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 7,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $185,657.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,094,047.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,704,258 shares of company stock valued at $971,551,814 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on BKR. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Baker Hughes from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. COKER & PALMER upgraded Baker Hughes from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Baker Hughes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.69.

Shares of NYSE BKR opened at $23.84 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.38. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $12.13 and a 52-week high of $26.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.83 billion, a PE ratio of -91.69 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 0.85%. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.03%.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

