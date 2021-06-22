Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,548 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Visa from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $234.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.72.

In related news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 3,783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total value of $871,489.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,273,896.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $1,912,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,669,455.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 88,655 shares of company stock worth $20,166,882 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V opened at $234.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $456.45 billion, a PE ratio of 48.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $228.87. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.23 and a 52-week high of $237.50.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

