Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Sells 23,840 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 88.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23,840 shares during the quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the first quarter worth $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 177.8% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 191.1% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

ROK opened at $280.32 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $268.21. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $202.02 and a 1 year high of $285.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.36.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.26. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 57.72% and a net margin of 25.20%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 55.73%.

In other news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 6,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.21, for a total transaction of $1,662,336.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,421 shares in the company, valued at $3,294,173.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 95 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.72, for a total value of $26,193.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,539,069.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,490 shares of company stock worth $5,498,021 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ROK. Barclays lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.50.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

