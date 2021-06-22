Bp Plc Has $503,000 Holdings in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Bp Plc lessened its position in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) by 39.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,570 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in HEICO were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in HEICO by 0.7% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,910 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc. grew its stake in HEICO by 5.7% in the first quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Bell Bank grew its stake in HEICO by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bell Bank now owns 11,061 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in HEICO by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in shares of HEICO by 12.5% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 25.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HEI. Benchmark lifted their target price on HEICO from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity raised HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on HEICO from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HEICO presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.88.

HEI stock opened at $141.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 4.53. HEICO Co. has a 1-year low of $92.45 and a 1-year high of $148.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a PE ratio of 75.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.29.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. HEICO had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 15.20%. The business had revenue of $466.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HEICO Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 0.1%. This is a boost from HEICO’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08. HEICO’s payout ratio is currently 6.99%.

In other HEICO news, Director Julie Neitzel sold 978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.84, for a total value of $130,895.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 901 shares in the company, valued at $120,589.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total value of $66,530.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at $149,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

