Bp Plc Has $603,000 Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Bp Plc reduced its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 31.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,459 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 661 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TDY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,197,466 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,037,303,000 after purchasing an additional 454,232 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $139,651,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 234.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 316,190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $123,940,000 after purchasing an additional 221,668 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,512,060 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,452,764,000 after purchasing an additional 155,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,732,000. Institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TDY shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $416.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America started coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $504.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teledyne Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $447.00.

NYSE TDY opened at $433.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a PE ratio of 40.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $425.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 6.56 and a quick ratio of 6.06. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $289.19 and a 52 week high of $457.79.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $805.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $785.54 million. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 13.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 12.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Denmark, France, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

