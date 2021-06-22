Bp Plc Has $622,000 Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Bp Plc lessened its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 23.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,662 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GPC. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the first quarter worth $29,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPC stock opened at $124.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a PE ratio of 365.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.11. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $83.29 and a one year high of $135.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $127.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 27.80% and a net margin of 0.31%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is presently 61.86%.

In other Genuine Parts news, insider Kevin Herron sold 2,500 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total transaction of $330,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,819,791.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GPC. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. TheStreet raised Genuine Parts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Genuine Parts from $109.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Genuine Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.50.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

