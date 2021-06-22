Bp Plc Reduces Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Bp Plc cut its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 18.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,011 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,358 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 25.9% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $7,372,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 66,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,542,997.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 4,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total transaction of $486,296.34. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,115,834.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 286,488 shares of company stock valued at $34,765,063. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EXPD opened at $123.45 on Tuesday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.13 and a twelve month high of $126.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $118.39. The firm has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 0.80.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.63. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 33.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.50%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EXPD. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

