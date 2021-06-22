Bp Plc Sells 2,196 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Bp Plc trimmed its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 27.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,701 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 2,196 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,379,689 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $774,794,000 after purchasing an additional 141,290 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,106,943 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $326,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,090 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,973,851 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $302,307,000 after purchasing an additional 27,875 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,820,509 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $287,410,000 after purchasing an additional 24,522 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $173,772,000. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AKAM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.50.

In related news, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 16,124 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total value of $1,893,118.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,977 shares in the company, valued at $1,053,989.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 14,920 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.30, for a total value of $1,645,676.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,183,548.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,444 shares of company stock valued at $7,572,466. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock opened at $115.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $112.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.64 and a twelve month high of $124.91.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $842.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.74 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 18.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud and enterprise security solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

