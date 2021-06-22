Brinker Capital Investments LLC Buys Shares of 6,473 Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,473 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Progress Software by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,648 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Progress Software alerts:

In related news, SVP Jeremy Segal sold 761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $33,194.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Progress Software stock opened at $45.64 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 1.26. Progress Software Co. has a 12-month low of $34.05 and a 12-month high of $49.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $131.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.39 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 17.09% and a return on equity of 36.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Progress Software Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PRGS shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications. The company operates through three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; MOVEit that provides secure collaboration and automated file transfers of critical business information; and WhatsUp Gold, a network monitoring solution.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.