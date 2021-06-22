Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $298,000 Holdings in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lessened its position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 48.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,325 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,931 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 2.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 170,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,835,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 143,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,619,000 after purchasing an additional 4,984 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 51,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 8,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 127.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,190 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 14,091 shares in the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WERN shares. Bank of America upgraded Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Vertical Research started coverage on Werner Enterprises in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Werner Enterprises in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.83.

Shares of WERN opened at $43.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.73. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.15 and a 1 year high of $49.76.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $616.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.80 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This is a boost from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is 15.44%.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

