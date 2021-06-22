Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 11,467 Shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) by 48.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,467 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Vertex were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VERX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vertex by 191.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,722,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,029,000 after buying an additional 1,131,803 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertex by 24.1% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,191,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,160,000 after buying an additional 619,835 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,656,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vertex during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,594,000. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Vertex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,319,000. 17.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Eric C. Andersen sold 21,317 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total transaction of $391,166.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 88,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,623,864.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lisa Butler sold 84,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $1,580,880.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,346.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 67.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vertex stock opened at $20.56 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.11. Vertex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.06 and a twelve month high of $39.71.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $98.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.55 million. Vertex had a negative return on equity of 64.84% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Vertex from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Vertex from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Vertex from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.45.

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

