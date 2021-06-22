Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 14,964 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 48.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,964 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 20.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,251,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,601,355,000 after acquiring an additional 12,565,695 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth $118,366,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 212.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,757,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555,662 shares during the period. Hazelview Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1,506.0% in the first quarter. Hazelview Securities Inc. now owns 1,271,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,700 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 24.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,619,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,302,000 after acquiring an additional 898,477 shares during the period. 80.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $20.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.48. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.10 and a 52 week high of $22.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.14). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 39.02% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $362.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Medical Properties Trust’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.34%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet raised Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.18.

In related news, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 710,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $15,059,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,251,167 shares in the company, valued at $68,957,252.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

