Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 16,868 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC reduced its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 92.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,318 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 16,868 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 121,772 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,801,000 after buying an additional 26,160 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 9.1% during the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 7,587 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III now owns 26,938 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Windsor Group LTD grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 2,636 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

In other news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total transaction of $94,130.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDX stock opened at $240.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.43. The company has a market cap of $70.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $219.50 and a twelve month high of $284.97.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BDX shares. Barclays began coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $276.67.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

See Also: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.