Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 4,451 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 48.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,451 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MPC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. TheStreet raised Marathon Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.33.

NYSE:MPC opened at $61.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.99. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $26.56 and a twelve month high of $64.84. The stock has a market cap of $39.84 billion, a PE ratio of -37.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.52. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 7.64% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. The firm had revenue of $22.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently -67.44%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

