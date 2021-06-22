Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. Has $69.36 Million Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 203,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,495 shares during the period. Cintas comprises 4.1% of Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. owned 0.19% of Cintas worth $69,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cintas by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,577,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $537,169,000 after buying an additional 42,760 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Cintas by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,048,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $357,878,000 after buying an additional 407,000 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cintas by 272.3% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 825,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $281,710,000 after buying an additional 603,659 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at about $278,109,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cintas by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 551,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $194,966,000 after buying an additional 69,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.21% of the company’s stock.

CTAS has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.71.

In related news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.98, for a total value of $519,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 70,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,749,317.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CTAS stock traded up $7.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $370.50. 4,691 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,420. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $351.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $254.07 and a 52-week high of $369.20. The firm has a market cap of $38.91 billion, a PE ratio of 40.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

