Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. Sells 4,507 Shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. lessened its position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,466 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 4,507 shares during the period. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in TELUS were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TU. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of TELUS by 29.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,121,648 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $754,246,000 after purchasing an additional 6,941,905 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of TELUS by 10.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 17,637,208 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $352,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669,481 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of TELUS by 9.2% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 10,013,550 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $199,427,000 after purchasing an additional 844,640 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TELUS by 11.7% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 8,890,471 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $176,982,000 after purchasing an additional 930,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of TELUS by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,812,450 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $95,312,000 after purchasing an additional 236,281 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TU traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.30. The stock had a trading volume of 24,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,019. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.67. TELUS Co. has a 12 month low of $16.22 and a 12 month high of $23.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 7.41%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TELUS Co. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.2594 dividend. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.23%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TU. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of TELUS from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of TELUS in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of TELUS from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of TELUS from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.33.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

