Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Bought by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 32.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,120 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $6,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Associated Banc Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BR opened at $160.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.05 and a 52-week high of $167.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $160.26. The stock has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.48 and a beta of 0.87.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 45.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.73%.

In related news, VP Laura Matlin sold 1,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total value of $219,108.45. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,514.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

