Brokerages Anticipate Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Will Announce Earnings of $2.14 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.15 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Diamondback Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.78 and the highest is $2.87. Diamondback Energy reported earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,333.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will report full-year earnings of $8.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.01 to $10.77. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $10.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.66 to $13.17. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Diamondback Energy.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.18 million. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 129.92% and a positive return on equity of 5.73%. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on FANG. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.47.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total transaction of $98,758.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,920,362.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,646,258 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 63.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 241.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 512 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FANG stock opened at $91.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.59. The company has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a PE ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 2.75. Diamondback Energy has a 52-week low of $23.63 and a 52-week high of $92.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

