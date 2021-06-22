Brokerages Anticipate Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Will Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) to report earnings per share of $0.39 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ingersoll Rand’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the lowest is $0.37. Ingersoll Rand posted earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand will report full-year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.72. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ingersoll Rand.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.54. Ingersoll Rand had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a positive return on equity of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 94.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on IR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ingersoll Rand currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.14.

In related news, major shareholder Renaissance Aggregator L.P Kkr sold 14,924,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total value of $724,862,614.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ingersoll Rand stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.55. The stock had a trading volume of 21,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,217,881. Ingersoll Rand has a 12 month low of $26.72 and a 12 month high of $52.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a PE ratio of -223.43 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.70.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.

