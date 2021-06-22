Brokerages Anticipate Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $16.90 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) will report sales of $16.90 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Lockheed Martin’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $16.77 billion and the highest is $17.09 billion. Lockheed Martin posted sales of $16.22 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will report full-year sales of $68.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $67.94 billion to $68.74 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $70.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $68.50 billion to $71.47 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Lockheed Martin.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.32 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 134.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.08 EPS.

LMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $414.75.

In other Lockheed Martin news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total value of $2,549,717.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total transaction of $2,075,039.04. Insiders have sold 18,494 shares of company stock worth $7,005,254 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 32.9% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 5,703 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth $2,448,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at about $13,241,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 91.8% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,846 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $383.00. 23,544 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,667,461. The company has a market capitalization of $106.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Lockheed Martin has a fifty-two week low of $319.81 and a fifty-two week high of $402.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $385.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.87%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

