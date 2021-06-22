Brokerages Anticipate McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) to Announce $4.18 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $4.18 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for McKesson’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.28 and the highest is $4.89. McKesson posted earnings of $2.77 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that McKesson will report full-year earnings of $19.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.65 to $19.27. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $20.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.62 to $20.77. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow McKesson.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $59.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.08 billion. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.27 EPS.

MCK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen upped their price objective on McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Argus upgraded McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on McKesson from $192.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.18.

MCK traded up $1.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $190.10. 1,611,838 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,073,608. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.07 billion, a PE ratio of -6.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $193.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.03. McKesson has a 52 week low of $139.76 and a 52 week high of $204.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.76%.

In other news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.85, for a total transaction of $38,184.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,898.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.56, for a total value of $27,486.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,447,219.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,510 shares of company stock valued at $3,839,054. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 0.5% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 2.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its stake in McKesson by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC lifted its stake in McKesson by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in McKesson by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on McKesson (MCK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.